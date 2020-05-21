|
Wilbur Leo Cleveland, age 83, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Cleveland is survived by his family, wife, Faye Cleveland of Denison, TX; daughters, Teresa Cleveland of Denison, TX; Karen Cleveland of Denison, TX; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, brother, Ira Cleveland of Bakerfield, CA; and sister, Lina Markley of Kermet, TX.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Keith Taylor officiating. There is no set time for family visitation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 21, 2020