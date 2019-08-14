|
Wilburn Millard Metcalf, age 50, of Denison, TX, passed away at his residence, on Friday, August 9, 2019. His loving family was by his side. Wilburn was born on August 2, 1969 in Winchester, TN to Burney Miller Metcalf & Martha A. Arnold Metcalf. He moved to Texas as a young boy. He married Staci Carpenter on September 30, 2000 in Sherman, TX.
Wilburn worked for the City of Sherman for 14 years as a rolloff driver. Wilburn was diagnosed with stage 4 head and neck cancer in 2016, which he lost the battle to at a very young age. He has been a resident of Denison with his wife. He will be missed by many, but forever loved and carried in our hearts always.
He is survived by his wife, Staci Metcalf for 20 years; sons, William Metcalf, Jared Burns, and Justin Burns; brother, Troy Metcalf; grandchildren, Bealor Metcalf, Jaydynn Burns, McKenzie Burns, Sofia Burns, Noah Burns; other relatives and many friends.
The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 14, 2019