Wiley Berle Leonard of Bokchito, Oklahoma passed away at Texoma Medical Center on November 19th, 2020 in Denison, TX at the age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Marilyn Leonard; daughter, Lynette Paszek and husband Dr. Michael Paszek, son, Christopher B. Leonard and wife Cheryl, son, Mark A. Leonard, daughter, Robin E. Jett and husband Billy, daughter, Jennifer L. Powers and husband Mike; fifteen grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Albany masonic lodge #159. P.O Box 35 Albany, OK 7472, A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at the Ft. Sill National Cemetery, 2648 NE Jake Dunn Rd, Elgin, Oklahoma 73538. Services are under the direction Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma

