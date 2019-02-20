|
|
|
Wilks (Butch) Leon Barnes, died Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Medical City Hospital of McKinney.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, where military honors will be rendered. Visitation for family and friends will be held an hour prior of services at Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne
You may sign the online register at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com.
He is survived by his sister Patsy Schubert of Miami, Oklahoma, many nieces and nephews and his cat Ferbie. He is preceded in death by his wife Molly Marks Barnes.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More