Wilks 'Butch' Leon Barnes, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Medical City McKinney Hospital of McKinney. Butch, was born December 17, 1942 to Herbert and Lela Barnes in Vinita, Okla.

Butch, married the love of his life Molly Marks Barnes June 30, 1977 in Celina, Texas. Butch, proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from Delta Airlines. Butch loved Deer Hunting, Horses and his cat Ferbie, watching Lane Frost and Freckles Brown, Rodeo, Sky diving and traveling in his RV. Butch also loved going to The Shepard Family Café, in Bonham.

Butch, can be described by these words BENEFICENT, UNBEATEN, TENACIOUS, CAPTIVATING AND HEARTFELT.

Words that only begin to reach the surface of the dearest friend anyone could have. No matter the day, or the time he was known to always have a smile on his face, which only made you smile in return. His presence alone could calm a soul. Loved by so many he touched an immense amount of hearts.

He is survived by his sister Patsy Schubert of Miami, OK; and many nieces and nephews and his cat Ferbie. He is preceded in death by his wife Molly Marks Barnes; parents Herbert and Lela Barnes of Afton, OK; sister Delores Collins of Kansas City, MO; and brother Otis (Bud) Barnes of Kansas City, MO.

Butch will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, where military honors will be rendered. Burial will follow at the Cottage Hill Cemetery in Celina, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife. A visitation for family and friends will be held an hour prior of services.

Funeral Services are under the direction of Scoggins funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX. 75495. 903-482-5225.

www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 21, 2019