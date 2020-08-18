HONEY GROVE–Funeral services for Willa Dean Griffin, age 89, will be held on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at 2 PM at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Honey Grove, Texas. Rev. Casey Rogers will officiate. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. She will lie in state on Saturday August 15, 2020 during business hours. Visitation for Mrs. Griffin's family will be on Sunday one hour prior to the service. "Dean" Griffin passed away on Thursday morning, August 13, 2020 at the Woodlands Place in Denison, Texas.

Willa Dean Griffin was born on September 15, 1930 in DeQueen, Arkansas to Thomas Lester Collier and Stella Edrie McConnell. She met her future husband, Paul Donald Griffin, in 1947 in DeQueen, where he was visiting family, and they married February 5, 1947. He was in the Navy and reported for duty in Pensacola, FL soon after their marriage. Following high school, she joined him in Washington, D.C. where they lived until his discharge, when they moved to Texarkana, and started their family with the birth of their first child, Cheryl, born in 1948 in DeQueen. In 1952, they relocated to Alvin, Texas, where Paul worked as a welder for a nearby blimp base, Hitchcock Naval Air Station and Willa Dean was a homemaker. A son, Paul D. Griffin, Jr. ("Donnie") was born in 1960 and another daughter, Cathy, in 1961.

In later years, Dean worked briefly in display advertising for the "Alvin Sun" newspaper. The couple also started a business, Griffin Heat Shield, and Dean handled the administrative duties of running the business. In 2000, following retirement, Dean and Paul moved to Honey Grove, Texas, where they remained until Paul's death in 2007. Dean later moved to Sherman to be near her daughter, Cheryl.

Her hobby and passion was genealogy research and family history and she enjoyed traveling to areas across the U.S. where her ancestors had lived. She was proud of her membership in the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of the Martha Jefferson Randolph Chapter, NSDAR in Sherman. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dean's memory to the scholarship fund of her DAR chapter by calling 214-878-4276.

Willa Dean is preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, brother Tommy Collier, sister Stella Gallaher, and son-in-law David Waters. She is survived by her children Cheryl Waters of Sherman, Texas; Paul "Donnie" Griffin of Riverside, Texas; and Cathy Channing and husband Greg of Westminster, Colorado; grandchildren Shannon Waters of Sherman, Texas; Carrie Osburn and husband Lee Jay of Edmond, Oklahoma; Matthew Channing and wife Christina of Reston, Virginia; and Brittany Velasco and husband Luis of Dacono, Colorado; great- grandchildren Kylee, Connor and Carson Osburn, and Bailey Dean Channing. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

