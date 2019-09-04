|
Willa Dellinger, 79, of Durant, died Friday, August 30, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel in Durant. A family visiation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Chapel. Her final resting place will be at the Highland Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Dellinger of Durant; children, Nancy Rodgers (Greg Gorda) of Durant, and Ricky Dellinger (Heather Holt) of Durant; brothers, Harold Russell of Calera, and Arlin 'Bud' Russell of Bokchito; sister, Linda Kelsey (Larry); three grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 4, 2019