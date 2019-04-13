|
Willie Doyle Wright, 84, died Wednesday April 10, 2019 at his home in Lewisville.
A service in honor of his life will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. W. F. Starnes and Rev. T. L. Thompson officating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday April 15, at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant, Okla.
He is survived by his wife Fran of the home; daughter Sandra Wright Leggett of Lewisville; two grandchildren and two great-grandsons.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 13, 2019
