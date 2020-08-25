November 26, 1934 - August 22, 2020

William A. (Bill) Hall, age 85 left this earth to be with his Heavenly Father on August 22, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center.

William was born on November 26, 1934 to Arnold Ardell Hall and Margaret Elizabeth Flanigan Hall. He attended Sparta Public Schools and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1953.

He served his country proudly for twenty years as an airplane mechanic and was assigned to duty in Chandler, Arizona; Anchorage, Alaska; Belleville, Illinois; Chaumont, France; Laon, France; Perrin Air Force Base, Denison, Texas; Carswell AFB, Fort Worth, Texas; and Plattsburgh AFB, Plattsburgh, NY.

William was a lifetime member of the Hope Masonic Lodge in Springfield, Illinois and the Whitewright Masonic Lodge in Whitewright, Texas. He was a 32 degree mason and received the Golden Trowel Award in 2014 from the Grand Lodge of Texas for exceptional service. He was also a member of the Hella Temple Shrine, Dallas, Texas.

He was a member of First Methodist Church of Sparta, Illinois and in more recent years, Bill and Sarah attended Hebron Baptist Church in Bells, Texas.

William married Sarah J. Peeler Hall on April 14, 1962 and together they raised two daughters, Debra Lee Hall and Denise Lynne Hall.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Denise Lynne Hall Turner and grandson, Raymond Dean Hall.

Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sarah J. Hall, their daughter, Debra Hall Smith and her husband, Daniel W. Smith; his sister, Sondra Redpath and her husband, Howard Redpath; his brother, Robert Dean Hall and his life partner, Mary. Also surviving are his grandchildren: William Ardell Aragon and his wife, Mayla Aragon; Amber Nicole Turner and her fiance, Richard Greenhaw; Joshua Turner and his wife, Lea Turner. Great-grandchildren include: Angel Denise Aragon, Ayden Dean Aragon, Isabella Turner, Christopher Turner and Matthew Turner. He is additionally survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 9:30 a.m., with services following at 11:00 a.m. A private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. Bill will be laid to rest at West Hill Cemetery.

