SHERMAN–William A. Patterson, Sr., age 62, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at his residence.
Public visitation (come and go) will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM (noon) to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the King's Trail Cowboy Church at 498 Bethel Cannon Road in Whitewright, Texas. Jason Norton is the Host Pastor. Burial will follow in the Oakhill Cemetery in Whitewright.
"COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE FOLLOWED"
Arrangements have been entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals at Waldo Funeral Home.
