William (W.A.) Bourne died on May 1, 2020, at the age of 88.
Because of the current Covid-19 concerns, a private graveside service will be held with an announcement of a memorial service to be made at a later date. Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant is providing for the internment with the final resting place in Highland Cemetery.
Mr. Bourne is survived by his cherished children, Arnold Bourne of Durant, Oklahoma, Deborah Layton of Durant, Oklahoma, Mike Bourne of Atoka, Oklahoma, Terry Bourne of Durant, Oklahoma, and Robert Bourne of Durant, Oklahoma; William was very proud of his 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 5, 2020