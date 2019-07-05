William 'Bill' Albert Rowland, 74, of Denison, Texas passed away suddenly at his home Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019.

He was born November 5, 1944 in Denison, to Clarence and Nadine Rowland. Bill graduated from Denison High School Class of 1963, where he was very involved in Football, Track and Baseball. Bill served in the National Guard. After earning an Associates degree from Austin College in Marketing/Journalism, he wrote for the Denison Herald and the Sherman Democrat and held management positions for Southland Corporation, Safeway Groceries, Natural Wonders Nursey and Ivy's Pest Control. Bill also served as a fireman for the Carrollton Farmers Branch and most recently worked for Grayson County College Bill loved reading, writing and wor king in the yard. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will be greatly missed.

Bill is survived by his son, David Rowland of Sherman, TX; daughter, Shara Barry (Jerry) of Whitehouse TX; grandchildren, Caroline and Tripp Barry, siblings, Katie Hamrick (Charles) of Mooresboro, NC; Linda Poulter (Tom) of Greenville, TX; Rosemary Householder (Bobby) of Denison; Tommy Rowland of Windsor CT; step daughter, Tiffany Lambert; step son, Todd McConnell; many nieces, nephews and a host of extended family. Bill was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother and father, brother, Wally Rowland and nephews, Eric Todd Rowland and Michael Hamrick.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 with Tommy Cassidy officiating at Herm But they stian Baker Park off Center Street in Sherman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory for the continued care of his son, David Rowland. Donations may be sent to 409 Hidden Valley Trail, Sherman TX 75092.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 5, 2019