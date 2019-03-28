Home

Services
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dannel Funeral Home - Sherman
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
William Arthur Geist Jr


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Arthur Geist Jr Obituary
William Arthur Geist, Jr. 59, of Sherman, Texas, a loving son, father, husband, grandfather and brother, passed away on March 24, 2019 in Sherman, Texas.
A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday March 28, at Dannel Funeral Home. According to his wishes he is going to be cremated.
Bill was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania to William Arthur Geist Sr. and Barbara Kuhns Geist on September 3, 1959. He attended Emmaus High School in Emmaus, Pennsylvania.
Bill moved to Texas right after high school with four friends to work at Texas Instruments. After leaving T.I., he worked as a machine operator at various manufacturing companies in Sherman before becoming disabled in 2007.
He married Vicki Thomason-Layman on April 17, 1999 in Denison, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents Bill and Barbara Geist.
Bill is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vicki Geist; son Brian Todd Geist and wife Amanda; daughter Kylie Rae Clay and husband John; brother Todd David Geist; granddaughters Hailey Paige Geist, Addison Brooke Geist, Lydia Dawn Clay and Mckenzie Williams; grandson Dakota Golden; and many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews and one on the way.
Memorials may be given to the .
The family of William Geist wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Maneeb Mellem, Dr. John Sciortino, Dr. Imran Shafique, Dr. Minaxi Rathod, and the employees of the DaVita Kidney Care Center in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
