William Buford Wills, 94, died Sunday, November 3, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant. A family visitation will be held one hour prior. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Larry Wills of Durant, Brenda Snow of Las Vegas, and Elaine Wills of Durant; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 6, 2019