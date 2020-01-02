|
|
William (Bill) Charles Gouge was born Nov 4, 1941 in Denison, TX and passed away Dec 28, 2019 in Denison, TX.
Bill served in the Unites States Army as an airplane mechanic and then worked traveling the country working for Learjets as an aircraft mechanic.
Bill enjoyed flying his plane and spending time with his nieces and nephews taking them to the park, riding bikes and playing games.
He is preceded in death by parents Cletus and Pearl Gouge, brother Larry Gouge and nephew Eric Richardson.
He is survived by sisters Betty Gouge, husband Philip Richardson, Carolyn Gouge Lay and Mark Doyle and numerous nephews and nieces, Paula Morris,Steven Richardson, Barbara McClain, Wesley Richardson, Brandon Richardson, Kenneth Gouge, Barry Gouge, Kerrie Hunt, Traci Clapp, Robert Lay and several great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 pm Weds. Jan 1, 2020 at Bratcher funeral Home, Denison.
Bratcher funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020