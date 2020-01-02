Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
(903) 465-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GOUGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM CHARLES GOUGE


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM CHARLES GOUGE Obituary
William (Bill) Charles Gouge was born Nov 4, 1941 in Denison, TX and passed away Dec 28, 2019 in Denison, TX.
Bill served in the Unites States Army as an airplane mechanic and then worked traveling the country working for Learjets as an aircraft mechanic.
Bill enjoyed flying his plane and spending time with his nieces and nephews taking them to the park, riding bikes and playing games.
He is preceded in death by parents Cletus and Pearl Gouge, brother Larry Gouge and nephew Eric Richardson.
He is survived by sisters Betty Gouge, husband Philip Richardson, Carolyn Gouge Lay and Mark Doyle and numerous nephews and nieces, Paula Morris,Steven Richardson, Barbara McClain, Wesley Richardson, Brandon Richardson, Kenneth Gouge, Barry Gouge, Kerrie Hunt, Traci Clapp, Robert Lay and several great nephews and nieces.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 pm Weds. Jan 1, 2020 at Bratcher funeral Home, Denison.
Bratcher funeral home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -