William David Roberts


1933 - 2019
William David Roberts Obituary
William David Roberts, 86, of Southmayd, Texas was called to his eternal home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
William was born on July 9, 1933 in Denison, Texas to Carl Lewis and Lula Frances (Cox) Roberts. He was a member of Twin Cities Baptist Church of Denison. He served our country in the United States Army.
William loved his family very much and he loved anything to do with farming, especially with Ben Wible.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Hill of Sherman, daughter, Tammy Roberts of Sherman; grandchildren, Taylor Hill of Sherman, Haley Roberts and Travis Bullard of Colbert, Ok, Sara Rocha of Sherman, Cassidy Rocha of Colbert, Ok; great-grandchildren, Jada Smith, Sophie Bullard, Zoey Bullard; brother, Butch Roberts ; and sister, Sue Baker; as well as numerous nieces and nephews that loved him very much.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Roberts, parents, Carl and Lula Roberts, son, William David Roberts Jr., and son, Leonard Lee Roberts.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 1, 2019
