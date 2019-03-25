William 'Tom' Dooley passed away on March 20, 2019, in Denison, TX.

Born April 20, 1957, to James and Nelda (Charlton) Dooley, Tom is preceded in death by his parents, wife Donna (Roberts) Dooley, and sister Nelda (Dooley) Denman. Tom is survived by husband of almost 30 years Mark E. Nestor of Denison; daughter Stephani Dooley of Durant, Oklahoma; brother James Dooley, Jr. and wife Sue of Columbia, MD; brother Charles Dooley and wife Katherine, of El Paso; brother Robert Dooley and wife Laura, of Corpus Christi; and many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as their children.

Tom graduated from Sherman High School in 1975, active in track and becoming an Eagle Scout. He met Donna Roberts, who he would marry March 15, 1980. They welcomed daughter Stephani in 1985 and were together until Donna's death in September of 1989. Tom met Mark in 1990, raising Stephani and founding D-N-D Aquariums together.

Tom was passionate about animals of all kinds, showing each critter in his shop the same affection and care shown to any one of his beloved pets. He also loved history and current events, always serving as a source of reasoned opinion for friends and family. He is known for his knowledge, kindness, patience, and compassion. His humor, friendliness, and love for all will be missed.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Braxton officiating. Private interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019