William Earl Bell, 55, of Sherman, passed away on March 3, 2019 in Sherman.
William was a life long Sherman resident who attended Sherman Schools and graduated from Sherman High. He attended North Texas State in Denton, and worked in many restaurants around the area. He was an avid reader and an extremely bright person.
William was preceded in death by his father, Don Ray Bell. He is survived by his mother, Elna Terry of Sherman; brother, Brian Bell of Denison; uncle Jack Bell of Denison; and many cousins.
William will be cremated and no services are planned.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 6, 2019
