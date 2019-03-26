William Edward Schafer, 72, went to the Lord on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Schafer was born in Gainesville, Texas, April 20, 1946, to Herbert and Eula (Hudspeth) Schafer. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Vietnam war in 1966. Ed married the love of his life Sandy Brown on April 17, 2004 in Denison, TX. He enjoyed many things including the Texas Long horns, Corvettes (owning several), golfing and being active in many other sports. William was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be greatly missed.

Mr. Schafer is survived by his wife, Sandy Schafer of Denison; daughters Zanetta Siciliano and husband Michael of Gunter; Chanda Babbitt and husband Chris of Valley View; step son Brandon Fowler and wife Carla of Denison; step daughter Lisa Taylor and husband Everett of Denison; grandchildren Siena and Sofia Siciliano, Liberty, Justice and Slade Babbitt, Ashlynn, Brianna and Jase Fowler, Crimson and Jaden Taylor; brother Dan Schafer and wife Linda of Lewisville.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Scott Holcomb – Mclain officiating. Interment will military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Family visitation with be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison. Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary