William Edward 'Ed' Schafer died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday March 27, at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Rev. Scott Holcomb-McClain officiating.
He is survived by his wife Sandy Brown Schafer of Denison; daughters Zanetta Sicilino of Gunter, Chanda Babbitt of Valley View; stepson Brandon Fowler of Denison; stepdaughter Lisa Taylor of Denison; nine grandchildren; and brother Dan Schafer of Lewisville.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 27, 2019
