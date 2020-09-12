William Gibson Mote, age 90, of Durant, OK, passed away at Featherstone Assisted Living, Durant, OK on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. William was born on June 15, 1930 in Ardmore, OK.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons; Randy Mote of Chickasha, OK and Cliff Lind of Sarasota, FL, 4 grandsons; 4 great-grandchildren; other extended family and many friends.

The family is planning a service at a date to be announced later.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store