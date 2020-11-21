William H Green Sr, 69, of Pottsboro Texas, passed away on November 19th at home.

Visitation will be Monday, November 23, from 9:00am-6:00 pm and with the family from 4:00-6:00 pm at Dannel Funeral Home, 302 South Walnut in Sherman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 on Tuesday, November 24, at St Johns Episcopal Church in Pottsboro, with Mother Marci Pounder officiating.

Willie was born in Des Moines, Iowa, to Harold and Margaret Green on June 6, 1951. He went to school at Des Moines and attended Wentworth Military Academy. He married Marsha Morton on November 29, 1975, at Christ Episcopal Church in Springfield, Missouri.

He was involved in the community for many years, serving as baseball coach and Little League Commissioner. He also led men's Bible study. He was a member of St Stephen's and St John's Episcopal Churches. A published author, entrepreneur, and father of seven, he loved children and had a passion for bird watching and Volkswagens.

Preceded in death by his mother and father, William is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marsha Green, and their children Will, April, Jeremiah, Emily, Luke, Maggie, and Call. William and Marsha have eight grandchildren: ShaRaya, Zeke, Nadia, Walker, Kate, Molly, Byron and Rory.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Pottsboro Resale Barn and Food Pantry.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 21, 2020.