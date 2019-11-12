|
William 'Buck' Hider, 81, of Denison, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence in Denison.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Isom Cemetery. Chaplain Paul Jacobs will officiate. Masonic Rites will be held. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Denison.
He is survived by his daughter, Debra Moses (Dale) of Pottsboro; sons, Lonnie Hider (Christy) of Bagota, TX, Marty Hider (Laura) of Caddo; step-son, Ricky Gage of Wagoner, Okla.; step-daughter, Tammy Stone (Ed) of San Antonio; brother, Phillip Hider of Durant; half-sisters, Gwen of Muskogee; and Laverne; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 12, 2019