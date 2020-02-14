Home

FORT WORTH-William Melvin "Uncle Melvin" Jenkins, 98, of Fort Worth, TX entered that sweet rest prepared for the faithful on Sunday, February 9. A celebration of life well lived will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, February 15 at McMilliam United Methodist Church in Fort Worth. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM-1:29PM at the church before the service.
Mr. Jenkins is survived by a host of nieces and nephews from coast to coast as well as other family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020
