William John Hughes, age 64, of Whitewright, TX, passed away at The Homestead, Denison, TX, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Donna Hughes of Whitewright, TX, his father-in-law; Roy Daugherty II, his brother-in-laws Roy Daugherty III and his wife Mary and David Daugherty & wife Connie, his niece, nephew, other extended family and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020