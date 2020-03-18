Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300

WILLIAM JOHN HUGHES

Send Flowers
WILLIAM JOHN HUGHES Obituary
William John Hughes, age 64, of Whitewright, TX, passed away at The Homestead, Denison, TX, on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; Donna Hughes of Whitewright, TX, his father-in-law; Roy Daugherty II, his brother-in-laws Roy Daugherty III and his wife Mary and David Daugherty & wife Connie, his niece, nephew, other extended family and a host of friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -