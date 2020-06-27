Private Graveside Services at Bettes Cemetery in Ivanhoe, Texas were held for William Joseph Silva, age 64, of Ivanhoe, Texas under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. William passed away Tuesday night, June 23, 2020 surrounded by family.

William is survived by his sons, Joseph Silva, Joshua Silva, and Michael Silva, all of Ivanhoe, Texas; daughters, Dawn Faccinto of Clovis, California, Kelly Willbanks and husband Cody of Telephone, Texas, and Elisha Silva of Bailey, Texas; sisters, Jeanne Lott and husband Mitchell of Fresno, California and Kathy Alves and husband Louie of Hanford, California; brother, Anthony Avila and wife; 5 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store