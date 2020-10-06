Funeral services for William Joshua Idell, age 31, of Ivanhoe, TX will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church. Rev. Lyn Holly will officiate. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery in Montague County. William Idell gained his wings and joined our Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Grayson County, TX.

Josh is survived by wife, Ashley May Slayton, and their son, William Opie Allen Idell. Josh is also survived by son, Logan Wayne Idell.

In addition, Josh is survived by mother and step father, Corinthia Faye and Larry McConnell of Ivanhoe, TX; brothers, Steven Idell of Mulberry, TX and Nathan Idell of Bonham, TX; sisters, Cassandra Hunt of Telephone, TX; LaSonya Elmore of Bonham, TX and Kelli Crider of Carson, TX; grandmother, Opal Elmore of Callisburg, TX; 7 nieces, 10 nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Bonham, TX from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

