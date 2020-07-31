1/
WILLIAM JUNIOR KIMBERLING
William "Bill" Junior Kimberling, 92, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
He is survived by his family, daughter, Debi Snider of Midlothian, Texas; son, Philip Kimberling of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and daughter, Becky Kimberling of Denison, Texas; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. and brother, Charles Kimberling of Red Oak, Texas.
Memorial service for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Denison Church of the Nazarene
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
