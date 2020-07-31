William "Bill" Junior Kimberling, 92, passed away Tuesday July 28, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

He is survived by his family, daughter, Debi Snider of Midlothian, Texas; son, Philip Kimberling of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; and daughter, Becky Kimberling of Denison, Texas; seven grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. and brother, Charles Kimberling of Red Oak, Texas.

Memorial service for Bill will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Denison Church of the Nazarene

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

