William Kenneth Witt, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Baylor Scott and White in Temple, Tx. William (Ken) was born on July 4, 1948 in Tippah County, Mississippi to William Herbert and Mary Francis (Wells) Witt.

Ken served in the United States Army from 1968-1977. He is a proud Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient. When asked about the details surrounding issuance of the Bronze Star he stated: "My M60 jammed up and I used a M16 and M79 grenade launcher to place effective fire on enemy bunker and destroy it. Colonel George S. Patton IV gave me the award."

His ability to state things simply and without wanting notoriety is what drew people to him. In his professional life Ken worked at Libby Owens Ford (LOF) for 20 years serving as supervisor for many years. When him and his wife Iris moved to Temple he was able to quickly become ingrained in the Temple community by participating in outreach such as: Feed my Sheep, Baylor Scott and White, RSVP and others.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Iris, Daughters Nancy Godbey of Durant Oklahoma, Sara Reed of Lufkin, and Bonus Daughter Dawn Zorn of Kilgore, Son in laws: Andy Reed and Bobby Godbey and two precious grandsons who he loved and spoiled rotten: Bennett and Owen Reed. He is also survived by his sisters: Rita Carter and Margaret Cooper, Brothers: Jimmy, Gene, and Jerry and in-laws Joseph and Dolores Bogdon of Denison, Tx. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, sister Peggy and brothers Lee Edward, Donald, and Ricky.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Kenneth touched are invited to Harper-Talasek Funeral Home on Monday July 1st for family night from 5-7 pm and his celebration of life at Christ Episcopal Church on Tuesday July 2nd at 3pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 612 P.O. Box 2732 Sherman, Tx 75091 or to . Published in The Herald Democrat on June 30, 2019