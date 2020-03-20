|
William Lawrence (Bill) Benfer, 91, of College Station went to be with his Savior on March 16, 2020 in Bryan, Texas.
Born in Newton, Kansas on February 25, 1929, he was raised in Dallas, Texas, son of Albert G. Benfer and Meta Meetz Benfer. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, attended Phillips Academy in Andover, MA and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering Administration. While at M.I.T. he was a member of the varsity crew team.
On June 26, 1951 he married Nancy Katherine Simmons and they remained married for almost 69 wonderful years.
After his marriage to Nancy, Bill served in the United States Army as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon leaving the Army he spent the majority of his professional career (1956 to 1991) with Texas Instruments working largely in defense contracting with the United States Department of Defense and allies around the world. During his career with TI he also served as plant manager in the defense systems division based in Sherman, Texas.
Bill was a lifelong Lutheran, attending Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dallas where he served in various church offices. After Bill and Nancy moved to College Station in 2002, they became members of Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan, where Bill served on the Board of Elders. He also served many years on the Board of Directors of Lutheran Social Services.
In addition to his full life with his family and church, Bill was a passionate and skilled woodworker.
He is survived by daughters Sherry Little and husband Robert, daughter Patricia Ellis and husband David, and son Paul Benfer and wife Kristen, as well as grandchildren Nan Kirkpatrick and husband Sean, Robert R. Little, Jr., Katherine Hearn and husband Seth, William B. Little; Molly Raney and husband Jordan, Emily Eifert and husband Walker; David R. "Bo" Ellis, Jr. and wife Patricia; Kristopher Benfer, Kenny Benfer, Kendal Benfer, and six great-grandchildren.
A Graveside Service will be held at Sparkman-Hillcrest Cemetery in Dallas, Texas. Due to current government recommendations, the graveside service will be limited to family members only. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bill's life will be scheduled at Bethel Lutheran Church in Bryan, Texas at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bethel Lutheran Church (https://www.blcbcs.org/) or Lutheran Social Services/Upbring (https://www.upbring.org/).
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020