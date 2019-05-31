Funeral Services for William Marion 'Dub' Coonrod, age 88, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Boyd Baptist Church in Bonham, under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Rev. Jerry Clements and Rev. Mike Allred will officiate. Burial will follow at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, Texas. Dub passed away on May 29, 2019 at the Texoma Hospital in Denison.

He was born September 12, 1930 in Bonham, Texas to Hubert Marion Coonrod and Bertha Frances Allred Coonrod. He served in United States Army - 11th Air Borne during the Korean War from May 16,1951 to May 16,1953 as a Corporal. He was the Owner and Operator of Coonrod Cabinet Shop many years and a longtime charter member of Boyd Baptist Church where he was chairman of the building and grounds committee and member of the David Sunday School Class. He helped build Boyd Baptist Church in 1947 and loved to fish and had many fish fries for family and friends. Dub also enjoyed flying his own planes and was taught to fly by his friends Max Untersee and Weldon Bragg. After he sold his plane, he started enjoying Radio Controlled Airplanes as a hobby.

Dub was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert Marion Coonrod and Bertha Coonrod; and daughter, Barbara Gail Ervin (March 9, 2019).

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Martha Hamilton Coonrod; two daughters, Kathy Wilson of Bonham, Belinda Allison and husband James of Telephone; son, Donald Ray Coonrod and wife Coralea of Bonham; sisters, Joyce McGuire of Bonham, and Diann Bridges of Bonham; and brothers, Ronnie Coonrod and wife Cheryl of Ravenna, and Jesse Coonrod of Grand Prairie; eight grandchildren, Kathryn Ziegler, Jeremy Wilson, Quentin Barnes, Justin Williams, 'TJ' Trent, Traci Gilley, Travis Coonrod, and Caleb Coonrod; Extended family and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and family

The family will receive friends at 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wise Funeral Home.

An online guestbook is available at www.wisefuneralhome.com Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019