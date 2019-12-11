Home

POWERED BY

Services
Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
13005 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
(469) 925-1436
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Lakeway United Methodist Church
15015 N SH 289
Pottsboro, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Priest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Martin Priest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Martin Priest Obituary
William Martin (Bill) Priest of Pottsboro Texas died December 06, 2019 at the age of 92 at Wilson N Jones (WNJ) hospital in Sherman Texas.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Deccember 11, 2019 at Lakeway United Methodist Church, 15015 N SH 289 Pottsboro, TX with burial following at Gerogetown Cemetery in Pottsboro, TX.
Officiating will be Rev. Dyan Dietz and Rev. Allen Snider.
Bill was a veteran and lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Elks USA.
Bill's wife Bonnie passed away in 2010. He has no living relatives. He considered his Church, VFW, American Legion and Elks members his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Restland Funeral Home of Dallas Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Restland Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -