|
|
William Martin (Bill) Priest of Pottsboro Texas died December 06, 2019 at the age of 92 at Wilson N Jones (WNJ) hospital in Sherman Texas.
Funeral services will be 3:00pm Deccember 11, 2019 at Lakeway United Methodist Church, 15015 N SH 289 Pottsboro, TX with burial following at Gerogetown Cemetery in Pottsboro, TX.
Officiating will be Rev. Dyan Dietz and Rev. Allen Snider.
Bill was a veteran and lifetime member of the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Elks USA.
Bill's wife Bonnie passed away in 2010. He has no living relatives. He considered his Church, VFW, American Legion and Elks members his family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Restland Funeral Home of Dallas Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 11, 2019