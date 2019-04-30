William Modesitt, 89, of Ottawa, Illinois, formerly of Sherman, Texas, died on Friday night, April 26, 2019.

Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 in the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa. Burial will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park in Ottawa where full military rights will be conducted. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the services.

Bill was born on May 14, 1929 in Ottawa to Lee A. and Leona (Bayer) Modesitt. He served in the U. S. Navy from 1946 to 1948. He married Jeanne Dooley on September 23, 1950 at the First United Methodist Church in Ottawa. He was employed by L.O.F. for 42 years, building the L.O.F. Plant in Sherman Texas where he was the Plant Superintendent.

He was a member of American Legion Post 33, a charter member of the Illinois Valley Idlers, a member of the Confederate Air Force travelling to air shows featuring all the WWII planes, and a member of the NRA. He was involved in Race the Dragster from 1958- 1965, he also raced boats from 1968-1972, setting a world record. Bill also completed 89 sky-diving jumps. He and his wife loved to travel and went on 29 cruises together.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne; son;, Gary (Sheila) of Ottawa; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchild ren, and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by one son, William, and two brothers.

Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

