William "Bill" Mullen, 60, of Durant, OK passed away on November 14, 2020 Denison, Texas.
Mr. Mullen is survived by wife Angela Mullen of Durant, OK, daughters Amanda Phillips of Holdenville, OK, Casie Smith of Booneville, IA, Starla Lee of Edmond, OK, and son Nick Mullen of Post Falls, ID; six grandchildren; sisters Billie Kinsey of Arlington, TX, Bobbie Main of Midlothian, TX, Sharon Halteman of Venus, TX, Jennifer Mullen of Grand Prairie, TX and brother Larry David Briggs of Houston, TX. Family Hour will be held on Monday, November 16th from 6:00-7:00 p.m. at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant, OK. Funeral services will be on Tuesday November 17th at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church with Bro. Darel Bunch and Tim Bowen officiating. Internment will follow at Highland Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
