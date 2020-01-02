|
BONHAM-William "Billy" Richard Nelson, III, age 40, died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at his home in Euless, TX. A Celebration of life will be held at Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Chapel in Bonham, TX on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 6:00 pm; visitation to be held after the memorial service.
He is survived by his mother, Sheila Stark; father, Rick Nelson ; siblings, Joey Nelson, Corey Stark, Leah Stark; grandparents, Ken and Shirley Womack and grandmother Rea Nelson.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham, TX.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the in honor of William "Billy" Richard Nelson, III.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020