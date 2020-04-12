|
William "Bill" Parks Fri, age 67, entered into eternal life Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Fri was born February 16, 1953 in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Ann and James Fri Jr. He met and married the love of his life, Deanna Sofijczuk in 1996. He was a very loving, caring and generous husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. One of his greatest gifts was his ability to see the good in people and become fast friends. Bill also adored nature, including all creatures on earth, from mammals to birds to reptiles and more. He was an avid(removed Indian) artifact and arrowhead collector. He also loved boating, fishing, and fixing and creating anything imaginable, practical or beautiful. Bill was always there for all of us and will be greatly missed.
Mr. Fri leaves behind his beloved family: wife, Deanna Fri of Denison, TX; daughters, Amanda McCoy and husband, Jason of Sherman, TX and Sam Meadors and fiancé, Preston Franklin of Denison, TX; close nephew, Steven Lucas and wife, Heather of Denver, CO; grandchildren, Tori McCoy, Eva Hawari, Jordyn McCoy, Alyssa Lawrence, and Brandon Meadors; brother, Stan Fri of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Sally Fri of Nelson, New Zealand and partner, Peter Lawless and Carol Fri Robinson and husband, Martin of Charlotte, NC; nieces and nephews, Ned Robinson, Linley Robinson, and Parks Robinson.
Mr. Fri will be cremated according to his wishes. To pay final respects and celebrate his life, there will be open visitation set up at Fisher Funeral home in Denison Texas on Wednesday April 15th from 9am to 5 pm. There will be no group gathering due to social distancing restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Denison Animal Welfare Group (D.A.W.G.), P.O. Box 1330, Denison TX. 75021, www.denisonanimalwelfaregroup.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2020