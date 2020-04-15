|
William "Bill" Parks Fri, age 67, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Fri is survived by his family: wife, Deanna Fri of Denison, TX; daughters, Amanda McCoy of Sherman, TX and Sam Meadors of Denison, TX; close nephew, Steven Lucas and wife, Heather of Denver, CO; five grandchildren, brother, Stan Fri of Charlotte, NC; sisters, Sally Fri of Nelson, New Zealand; Carol Fri Robinson of Charlotte, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews
Mr. Fri will be cremated according to his wishes. To pay final respects and celebrate his life, there will be open visitation set up at Fisher Funeral home in Denison Texas on Wednesday April 15th from 9 am to 5 pm. There will be no group gathering due to social distancing restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Denison Animal Welfare Group (D.A.W.G.), P.O. Box 1330, Denison TX. 75021, www.denisonanimalwelfaregroup.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 15, 2020