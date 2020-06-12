William Paul Thompson, aged 71, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, with his loving wife and children by his side. Paul was a kind, devoted husband, father, and a good friend to many. He enjoyed making wooden projects for friends and family. He was a longtime resident of Denison, Tx.

Paul was born in Wynnewood, Ok. on March 7, 1949. Paul's family moved to Dallas where he went to several different schools. He joined the Army in 1967 and spent 27 months in Vietnam where he received a bronze star and rose to the rank of E-5. Paul went to work for Verizon (formerly GTE) in 1974. He became the Local Manager in Sherman, Tx and retired after 31 years.

Paul was very active in sports and had many hobbies throughout his life. He played football, baseball, and basketball in school as well as various community leagues until he was in his 40s. He was a coach, umpire and referee for his children's teams and games. He was an active golfer in his later years and it became a passion of his. He made several hole in ones and he was playing golf the day before he passed and had scored his "age" of 71.

Paul built his Geodesic dome home and loved making things from wood. If someone could draw it, Paul could make it. He has made several cherished pieces of woodcraft for family and friends. Paul loved to work in the yard, do the landscaping, and build retaining walls, garden, and generally "move dirt" as his family would say. He worked with his backhoe, his tractor and box blade. He could work on and fix just about anything. Recently he had purchased a rusted old 1949 (year of his birth) Chevy truck and was in the process of restoring it.

Paul was a good husband, father, friend and neighbor to many and will be greatly missed.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Robert Paul Thompson and Melvina Marie Rhodes, and his son, Robert Paul Thompson, as well as his brother, Charles Walker Rhodes.

Paul is survived by his wife, Virginia Lindsey Thompson; his son Josh Oakley and granddaughter, Savannah Oakley of Aubrey Tx.; his daughter, Jordan Thompson North and son-in-law, Taylor North of Plano, Tx.; his granddaughter Khloe Thompson of Bells, Tx.; his brothers, Allen Rhodes, sister-in-law Debbie Rhodes of Palmer, Tx.; Doug Rhodes, sister-in-law Donna Rhodes of Palmer, Tx.; and sister-in-law Margaret Rhodes and many loving nieces and nephews and extended family.

A remembrance and celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

