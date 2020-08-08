1/1
WILLIAM PHILLIPS
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BEDFORD–William (Bill) Phillips, 82, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 in Keller, Texas.
Bill was born in Punxsutawney, PA on March 31, 1938, the son of Joseph A. and Lois M. (Stigers) Phillips. He and Dorothy Agnes Towner were married in Enid, OK on September 2, 1961 and she preceded him in death on December 28, 2015. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and retired after 23 years. He then went to work as an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments, retiring after 20 years. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a member of VFW Post #7873 in Pottsboro.
He is survived by his son, James Thomas (Tom) Martin and his wife, Jo Mary of Lewisville, TX; daughter, Kathryn Jennings and her husband, David of Bedford, TX; daughter-in-law, Jeana Martin of York, NE; brother, John Stephen (Steve) Phillips and his wife, Marianne of Anita, PA; sister, Judith Gail Baker and her, husband, Frank of Lucinda, PA; sister-in-law, Carol Ann Phillips of Valencia, PA; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and his cat, Binky.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Dean E. Martin; daughters, Wendy L. Phillips and Emily Nelson and brothers, Joseph A. Phillips, Jr. and George E. Phillips.
He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Denison, TX at a later date with a private ceremony.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.
Condolences may be registered to: www.johnonsomoorefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved