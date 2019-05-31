|
|
|
William Reese Asbury, 63, of Pottsboro, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at American Funeral Service Chapel in Denison. Chaplain Mike Hermanson will officiate.
He is survived by his mother, Betty Cambell of Pottsboro; brother, David (Donna) of Denton, MD; sisters, Charlotte Asbury of Laurel, MD, Cindy McClung of Laurel, MD, Elizabeth (Aman) Qureshi of The Colony, and Cheryl Asbury of Laurel, MD.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019
Read More