DENISON–Mr. William Riddick, Sr, age 85 of Denison, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center. A Family Night will be held on Friday, March 20 from 6-8pm at Greater Coffey Memorial C.O.G.I.C in Denison. Private burial will follow on Saturday. William was born November 3, 1934, in Bronxville, NY to Jeremiah and Juanita Wilson. He joined the United States Air Force and while serving his country met and married Arma Jean Rhodes. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and a friend to all. Those left to cherish his memories are: his wife, Arma Jean Riddick, their 7 children, David Roberts (Kathy), Lester Riddick, Michael Riddick (Vicki), Audrey Dixon (Jerry), Sherry Jackson (Louis), Terry Riddick (Lisa), and William Riddick, Jr; his brothers, Robert Harris and Eric Wilson (Karen); 28 grandchildren, 47 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 20, 2020