William Robert 'Willie' Woosley, 66, of Gordonville, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. Pastor Jack Warren will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home.
he is survived by his wife, Lisa Woolsey; son, Gregg Woolsey; daughters, Cindy Willis, Amy (Brandon) Baker; sister, Vickie (Kent) Colteryahn; brother, Phillip (Tracy) Woolsey; mother in law, Vada Wilson; and five grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019
