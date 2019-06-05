Home

Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Meador Funeral Home - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH P. O. BOX 754
Whitesboro, TX 76273
William Robert "Willie" Woolsey


1952 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
William Robert "Willie" Woolsey Obituary
William Robert 'Willie' Woosley, 66, of Gordonville, died Friday, May 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro. Pastor Jack Warren will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. June 4 at the funeral home.
he is survived by his wife, Lisa Woolsey; son, Gregg Woolsey; daughters, Cindy Willis, Amy (Brandon) Baker; sister, Vickie (Kent) Colteryahn; brother, Phillip (Tracy) Woolsey; mother in law, Vada Wilson; and five grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 5, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.