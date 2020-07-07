1/
WILLIAM "WILD BILL" SINGLETON
William "Wild Bill" Edward Singleton, age 62, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
Mr. Singleton is survived by his family, oldest daughter, Shirley Graves of Colbert, Oklahoma; youngest daughter, Denise Easter of Denison TX; seven grandchildren, mother, Shirley Sykes of Denison TX; sister, Deborah Walters of Denison TX; brother, Steven Singleton of Rowlett TX; brother, Robert Singleton of Denison TX; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are pending.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
