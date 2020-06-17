William (Bill) R. Smith from Richardson, TX., passed away Friday, June 5th, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Mr. Smith is survived by his family, wife Heather; his two sons, Greg and Trevor; two stepsons, Brandon Bartelme and Lee Bartelme and eight grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to Noon Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, Texas.

