Johnson-Moore Funeral Chapel - Denison
631 W. Woodard
Denison, TX 75020
(903) 465-3345
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
William T. Grier, Jr., 92, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Denison, Texas.
W.T. 'Bill' was born in Board, Texas on June 23, 1926, the son of William Thomas and Dollie R.B. McDonald Grier, Sr. He and Betty Fox were married in Denison on September 11, 1946 and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2017.
He worked for the MKT (Katy) Railroad as a superintendent of safety, was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He also served his country during World War II in the United States Navy.
W.T. is survived by his son, Terry Grier of Denison.
He was preceded in death by his wife; brother, Calvin Greer and sisters, Arbee McKnight, Estelle Dennis and Tressa Grier.
Graveside memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Calvary Cemetery with Father Stephen Mocio officiating.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund or The Altar Society, 416 N. Rusk Avenue, Denison, TX 75020.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be left at: www. johnsonmoorefuneral home.net.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
