Obituary Flowers William Theodore 'Bill' Cordell, 81 of Pilot Point, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at Calvary Baptist Church, 117 Walcott Street, Pilot Point. Visitaton will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home, Van Alstyne.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Vera Jo; sons Billy (Beverly) Cordell of Tioga, Wesley (Jannah) Cordell of Pilot Point, Tim (Lori) Cordell of Pilot Point; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchild ren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother Daryl Codell of DeSoto; and sisters, Louise Stafford of Carrollton and Sue Parks of Royce City.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Shepherd's Storehouse n Pilot Point or to the Calvary Baptist Church, Pilot Point.

