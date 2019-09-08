|
On Friday, September 7, 2019, the Lord called William Thomas "Tommy" Smith, 66 of Denison to his heavenly home.
Tommy entered this world December 29, 1952 in Denison, Texas the son of Dudley and Alice (Smiers) Smith. He married the love of his life, Karen Barnes, April 14, 1990 in Denison, Texas. After being a loyal employee for 25 years of Johnson & Johnson he retired. Tommy loved sports, and was an avid golfer, passionate Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan, and often attended Little League sporting events. His great joys in life were his faith, his family and his days caring for his sweet dog, Heaven. She made his day complete. Anytime it snowed he would make his awesome chili for the family, it was a cherished tradition. He was such an amazing father and husband, he was always supportive and loving. He enjoyed the simple things in life with Karen, such as small car trips, sight seeing, and watching daily TV shows together. Their presence to one another completed their hearts. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Tommy leaves behind his beloved family, wife of 29 years, Karen Smith of Denison, TX; daughters, Hilary Smith and husband, Artie of Princeton, TX; Emily Smith and Robert Mortiz of Sherman, TX; grandsons, Izaiah Ricks, Jaethan Clark, and Devin Smith all of Princeton, TX;
sister, Sandra Lehner and husband, Max of Denison, TX; sister, Anita Stephenson and husband, Larry of Sherman, TX; sister, Barbara and husband, David Byrley of Mascouta, IL; sister, Alice Gouge of Denison, TX; sister, Robbin Fox of Kemp, OK and brother, Terry Smith and wife, Beverly of Forney, TX; father in law, Bill Hipp of Bonham, TX; sister and brother in law, Steve and Deb Roberts, brother in law, Lee Hipp, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dudley and Alice Smith, mother in law, Beulah Hipp, and brothers in law, Harold "Bubba" Fox and Larry Gouge.
Funeral services for Tommy will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 9, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home with Pastor Roger Speers officiating. Family and friends will gather to visit from 12-2:00 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 8, 2019