WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Committal
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM
Bethel Cemetery
Weatherford, TX
William Walter "Bill" Reid


William Walter "Bill" Reid Obituary
was born January 24, 1940. He was born in Independence, Louisiana to Milford Reid and Katy Arnone Reid.

He is survived by his wife, Stella Fought Reid; his son, Corey Reid and wife Sharon of Springtown, TX; Daughter, Katy Epstein and husband James of Park City, UT; son, Will Reid and wife Melissa of Howe, TX; and son, Buddy Reid and fiancé Sara Genty of Mesquite, TX; five sisters and two brothers.

Bill was a devout and loving family husband and father. He was blessed with 15 grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was a servant of the Lord and always a great friend to all. He never met a stranger. Bill loved fishing and was a proud Mason for 50 years.
He was preceded in death by three brothers.
A Visitation will be Thursday evening 7:00-9:00 at Waldo Funeral Home. Services for Bill will be held Friday, May 3, 2019 at Waldo Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. with Rev. Doug Tiffin officiating. Committal services will be Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Bethel Cemetery in Weatherford, TX.

An online registry can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 1, 2019
