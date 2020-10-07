WILLIAM WYATT

William "Bill" Wyatt, a veteran of the United States Air Force and resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma passed from this life on September 30, 2020 at the age of 77. A memorial service in honor of his life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday October 7th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Phillip Rowland officiating.

Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife Billye of the home, son, Kenneth Boyer of North Richland Hills, Texas, and four grandchildren.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

