WILLIAM WYATT
William "Bill" Wyatt, a veteran of the United States Air Force and resident of Bokchito, Oklahoma passed from this life on September 30, 2020 at the age of 77. A memorial service in honor of his life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday October 7th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Phillip Rowland officiating.
Mr. Wyatt is survived by his wife Billye of the home, son, Kenneth Boyer of North Richland Hills, Texas, and four grandchildren.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
