MCKINNEY–Willie James Oliphant, Jr., age 53, left this world and went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center of McKinney, following a sudden illness.
Public Visitation (come and go) will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00PM.
Funeral Services for family and close friends will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Harmony Baptist Church, 2111 E. Tuck St., Sherman. Rev. Clifton Eaton is the host pastor and Rev. Charles Wattley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
"FACE MASK REQUIRED DUE TO COVID-19"
