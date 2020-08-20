1/1
WILLIE JAMES OLIPHANT JR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCKINNEY–Willie James Oliphant, Jr., age 53, left this world and went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center of McKinney, following a sudden illness.
Public Visitation (come and go) will be Friday, August 21, 2020 at Waldo Funeral Home from 2:00-8:00PM.
Funeral Services for family and close friends will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 1 o'clock PM at Harmony Baptist Church, 2111 E. Tuck St., Sherman. Rev. Clifton Eaton is the host pastor and Rev. Charles Wattley will deliver the eulogy. Burial will follow at Cedarlawn Memorial Park.
"FACE MASK REQUIRED DUE TO COVID-19"
Arrangements entrusted to James E. Smith and the professionals of Waldo Funeral Home. You may sign the online guestbook and read the complete obituary at www.waldofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Harmony Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved